Rescue at Ponta do Pargo: EH101 helicopter makes new rescue attempt

Rescue operations for a 38-year-old German citizen, stranded on a cliff near the Ponta do Pargo Lighthouse, continue to attract the attention of onlookers and authorities in the coastal area. The Portuguese Air Force’s EH101 Merlim helicopter has already made three approaches to the site, but has so far been unable to carry out the rescue.

Sources at the scene revealed to JM that the man is conscious and without serious injuries, although tired. The victim’s girlfriend has been closely following the operations, which also include support from a SANAS Madeira vessel.

Despite the adverse terrain and wind conditions in the coastal area, the helicopter recently made another approach, this time with the aim of assessing the possibility of extracting the victim. The authorities remain on site, coordinating the rescue efforts and ensuring the safety of the operation. A team of firefighters and locals are also heading to the coastal area on the ground. For now, the helicopter continues to attempt the rescue, while the ground team is with the tourist on the rock.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...