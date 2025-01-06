Paraglider rescue underway at Ponta do Pargo

A paraglider is being rescued in Ponta do Pargo, a parish in the municipality of Calheta.

We do not know, at this time, the condition of the paraglider, but it is certain that in addition to the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters, the civil protection authorities are involved in the operation.

The alert for the rescue was given yesterday evening, and it is certain that the person was practicing the sport in that western area of ​​Madeira at the end of the afternoon yesterday.

From Diário Notícias

It’s unclear if the rescue was carried out thus morning, but the helicopter has just passed Caniço, and could well be taking the glider to the airport to transfer to hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...