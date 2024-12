The Port Authority of Funchal informs that at 7:00 am, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere received a signal 6 (bad weather) warning for Madeira.

Force 7 winds are forecast, blowing between 51 and 62 kilometers per hour from any direction.

The Captaincy recommends that vessel owners and shipowners take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Weather warnings will be updated on the blog when received.

