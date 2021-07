Come on England 1-0 Half time.

The final of Euro2020, between England and Italy, which can be seen at the restaurant ‘Terreiro’ in Funchal, in an initiative of the JM, has many English people thrilled with the meeting.

The attendance is even almost 100% English, with British fans making the party so far, as the ‘three lions’ team is beating Italy.

