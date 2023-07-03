First Supermoon of the year tonight

The moon will be closest to Earth at 23.36 tonight.

This Monday night brings an opportunity that, according to astronomers, will only be repeated three more times this year: the observation of a supermoon.

Earth’s natural satellite did not increase in size, nor did it gain its own light (its ‘brightness’ is just the reflection of sunlight), but because it is closer to our planet than usual, it generates that sensation.

This supermoon will be less than 365,000 kilometers from Earth, 22,000 kilometers less than usual.

NASA explains how the term emerged in 1979 to define the perigee, that is, the point in the orbit where the star is closest to our planet. Still according to the North American space agency, the perigee of this supermoon will happen at 23:26. The first supermoon of the year is also nicknamed the “thunder moon” because it happens in early summer, a time associated with thunderstorms. But four in a row are expected this year: two supermoons in August, which will be the brightest, and another in September.

