How did Madeira become the EU’s poster child for renewable energy?

This natural paradise in the Atlantic Ocean expects to generate 50 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources in 2023

33% of electricity used on the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira in the first half of 2022 came from renewable energy sources thanks to a project co-funded by the EU.

The autonomous region lies some 660 kilometres off the west coast of Africa and benefits from a subtropical climate. However, there is a notable contrast between the humid north which receives more than 2,000 millimetres of rainfall a year compared to the drier, warmer south which receives just 500 millilitres.

Comprised of four islands, its lush and dramatic landscape was created by a series of volcanic eruptions almost one million years ago. Its green forests, mountains, cliffs and beaches attract thousands of hiking enthusiasts and surfers every year.

The archipelago is one of Europe’s outermost regions, which means its energy systems are isolated. The main island of Madeira has an area of just 741 square kilometres and it’s…

