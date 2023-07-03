MARE-Madeira challenges young people to clean up the beach

“Inspiring more Madeirans, in particular young people, towards science and conservation of the oceans, increasing ocean literacy around plastic pollution” is the objective of the initiative that will take place at Praia do Almirante Reis, in Funchal, next Wednesday Friday, July 5th, at 4:30 pm.

The event, organized by the newly created group of Young Ambassadors from MARE-Madeira, is open to the entire population and aims to “captivate other young people to these practices”.

Ultimately, this initiative aims to “contribute to the reduction of plastic on our beaches and at the same time raise awareness and inspire the younger generation through MARE-Madeira/ARDITI’s research activities with regard to the problem of marine litter”.

MARE-Madeira, the largest research unit in the area of ​​Marine Sciences in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, is managed by ARDITI – Regional Agency for the Development of Research, Technology and Innovation and represents one of the seven Regional Research Units of MARE – Center for Marine and Environmental Sciences.

From Diário Notícias

