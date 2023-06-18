School-ship Sagres will pass through Funchal before heading to Colombia

The School Ship Sagres left this morning from the Naval Base in Lisbon, to begin a journey that will last until the end of September and will pass through Funchal, before heading to Colombia.

According to a note from the Portuguese Navy, the ship will participate in the Bicentennial Celebrations of the Colombian Navy, in the Magalhães/Elcano regatta included in The Tall Ships Races 2023, between Lisbon and Cádiz, Spain, and in the nautical festivals of Sines and Setúbal, organized by APORVELA.

Trip planning includes the port of Funchal, Madeira; the Port of Cartagena de Indias, in Colombia; the ports of Praia da Vitória and Ponta Delgada, in the Azores; and in Sines and Setúbal.

The School Ship Sagres, commanded by Frigate Captain Mário Fonte Domingues, is expected to sail for 73 days, equivalent to around 1752 hours of navigation.

From Diário Notícias

