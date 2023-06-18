AMERICAN YOUTUBER SPEED ​​FULFILLS DREAM OF MEETING CRISTIANO RONALDO (WITH VIDEO)

The famous American youtuber and streamer Darren Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed ​​or just Speed, finally met Cristiano Ronaldo, leaving several netizens moved by his reaction to seeing the Madeiran star arrive.

Remember that Speed ​​is a big fan and enthusiast of the Al-Nassar player, having even visited Madeira last March. Furthermore, the youtuber is often seen wearing t-shirts with the colors of Portugal or related to CR7.

The long-awaited meeting took place right after Portugal’s victory over Bosnia yesterday, outside the Estádio da Luz garage.

Cristiano Ronaldo even ended up getting out of the car he was in to say hello and take pictures with Speed, with the social networks not indifferent to the emotion expressed by the youtuber.

That’s why the video of the moment already has millions of views.

It should be noted that the North American also met the brother and sister of the Madeiran star Elma and Hugo Aveiro, as well as Rui Costa.

Well, check it out in the video below:

