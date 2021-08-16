The mayor of Machico, who is in the place where a forest fire broke out, in the Boa Vista area, appeals to the population not to carry out activities that could cause fires.

The mayor confirms the detention of an individual who operated with an angle grinder at the site, a situation that will have caused the fire fought by several fire brigades.

Ricardo Franco assures that there are no houses or people in danger. A considerable forest area and some agricultural storages, where agricultural materials were kept, were consumed by the fire that broke out at 11:20 am.

There are beehives in the area which, for the time being, have not been affected.

The official recalls that the red warning in force prevents any type of fire-related activity from being carried out.

From Diário Notícias

Fire in Machico has already passed to the other side of the road.

The fire that broke out this morning in the Boa Vista area, in Machico, is reaching great proportions and has already passed to the other side of the road.

The teams have already been reinforced, with the Municipal Firefighters of Machico, Sapadores de Santa Cruz and Voluntários Madeirenses currently in place.

The helicopter is also fighting the flames.