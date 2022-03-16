MADEIRA HAS ALREADY WELCOMED 280 UKRAINIAN REFUGEES AND MANY MORE MAY BE ON THE WAY, SAYS VALENTINA CHAN

Valentina Chan, after an audience with José Manuel Rodrigues, said that at this time Madeira had already welcomed 280 Ukrainian refugees, but she expects many more to arrive.

The representative in Madeira of the Association of Ukrainians says that, for now, the greatest need is for accommodation, asking anyone who can help to register with the Regional Secretariat for Social Inclusion and Citizenship.

Also remember that Madeira is not just Funchal, with availability to travel to other parts of the island. On the question of donations to be sent to Ukraine, he asks for medicines and essential goods, mentioning that there is no need for clothing.

Valentina Chan is 43 years old and is the representative in Madeira of the Association of Ukrainians in Portugal. She came to the region at the age of 18 to play table tennis, having graduated in Biology at the University of Madeira, and has lived here for 25 years.

