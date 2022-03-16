The Social Supper Club

One for all you foodies out there…

Hi guys, I’m very excited to announce that me and my good friend Bruno Silva are launching a brand new supper club here in Funchal.

A unique, tailored experience for a small number of guests – a fantastic way to try new and exciting food, enjoy a great atmosphere and socialize with like-minded foodies.

Each individual supper club will have its own tailored menu and will be available for one night a month ONLY.

We have limited availability so if you’d like to come and enjoy a dinner with us, be sure to make a booking!

Location: Pietro’s Tapas & Cocktails

Date: Sunday 20th March 2022

Time: 7pm

For all inquiries please email me on simon@socialfoodnetwork.co.uk

Please see our 1st exciting menu…created by two passionate chefs👇

Price €60pp (5 courses)

Caramelised cauliflower & truffle veloute, soft quails egg

Tourched salmon, smoked oxtail, dark onion jam

Pheasant breast, potato purée smoked ham & leeks

Lemon curd, lemon granita, shortbread biscuit

Chocolate tart, candied pistachio & hazelnut

Wine flight is also available @ additional €25pp

