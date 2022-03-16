The Social Supper Club

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

One for all you foodies out there…

Hi guys, I’m very excited to announce that me and my good friend Bruno Silva are launching a brand new supper club here in Funchal.

A unique, tailored experience for a small number of guests – a fantastic way to try new and exciting food, enjoy a great atmosphere and socialize with like-minded foodies.

Each individual supper club will have its own tailored menu and will be available for one night a month ONLY.

We have limited availability so if you’d like to come and enjoy a dinner with us, be sure to make a booking!

Location: Pietro’s Tapas & Cocktails

Date: Sunday 20th March 2022

Time: 7pm

For all inquiries please email me on simon@socialfoodnetwork.co.uk

Please see our 1st exciting menu…created by two passionate chefs👇

Price €60pp (5 courses)

Caramelised cauliflower & truffle veloute, soft quails egg

Tourched salmon, smoked oxtail, dark onion jam

Pheasant breast, potato purée smoked ham & leeks

Lemon curd, lemon granita, shortbread biscuit

Chocolate tart, candied pistachio & hazelnut

Wine flight is also available @ additional €25pp

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: