‘Island Sky’ visit to Porto Santo

One question first. Is it me or is there a huge lack of cruise ships as to what we usually have this time of year, being voted best cruise port, I thought the cruise activity would be high.???

The passenger ship ‘Island Sky’ arrived in Porto Santo this Tuesday morning.

The ship comes from Portimão and arrives with more than 90 tourists on board, who are expected to disembark in the early afternoon to visit some of the most emblematic points of the golden island.

After a few hours in Porto Santo, the cruise should set sail around 9pm.

