Records continue to be broken

New record for maximum temperature in October.

The air temperature in São Vicente reached a new record for the maximum temperature in October in RAM this afternoon, reaching 36.2ºC at 3:30 pm. Before, at 3 pm the thermometer was already showing 34.8ºC, a value that at the time dethroned the previous maximum (34.7ºC) recorded in October in Madeira.

The record temperature in October in Madeira is broken within four days, as a result of the persistence of very high values ​​of the maximum temperature, after what was another climate record this year in Madeira was recorded on the public holiday of October 5th. then with the maximum air temperature reaching 34.7 °C in Funchal/Meteorological Observatory, which at the time surpassed the previous and recent record of 34.3 °C, obtained on October 23, 2014.

The 34.7ºC four days ago prevails as the highest value ever recorded in Funchal in this third-to-last month of the year, but it has now been surpassed throughout the region, where for the first time in the month of October a temperature of 36.2ºC is recorded. , the new absolute record of the month in Madeira.

Since there have been continuous records in Funchal since 1865, the first year to exceed 30°C in October was 1875. 31°C was reached in 1909, 32°C in 1930, 33°C in 1942 and 34 °C in 1995. The record values ​​for maximum air temperature have been increasing, very significantly, over time, especially in recent years.

From Diário Notícias

