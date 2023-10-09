Records continue to be broken

New record for maximum temperature in October.
The air temperature in São Vicente reached a new record for the maximum temperature in October in RAM this afternoon, reaching 36.2ºC at 3:30 pm. Before, at 3 pm the thermometer was already showing 34.8ºC, a value that at the time dethroned the previous maximum (34.7ºC) recorded in October in Madeira.
The record temperature in October in Madeira is broken within four days, as a result of the persistence of very high values of the maximum temperature, after what was another climate record this year in Madeira was recorded on the public holiday of October 5th. then with the maximum air temperature reaching 34.7 °C in Funchal/Meteorological Observatory, which at the time surpassed the previous and recent record of 34.3 °C, obtained on October 23, 2014.
The 34.7ºC four days ago prevails as the highest value ever recorded in Funchal in this third-to-last month of the year, but it has now been surpassed throughout the region, where for the first time in the month of October a temperature of 36.2ºC is recorded. , the new absolute record of the month in Madeira.
Since there have been continuous records in Funchal since 1865, the first year to exceed 30°C in October was 1875. 31°C was reached in 1909, 32°C in 1930, 33°C in 1942 and 34 °C in 1995. The record values for maximum air temperature have been increasing, very significantly, over time, especially in recent years.