Thanks to Miro Freitas.

Today Madeira is brighter.

In the form of thanks to all those who are on the front lines to fight the invisible enemy.

It’s not easy to be locked up at home, but

It is really difficult to be in the place of these heroes who leave their families, to fight for Me, fight for you, fight for us.

PRIDE, is what I have for you all!

THANK YOU WARRIORS!

Today away, tomorrow embraced.🙏🏽

MF Productions

#lightthesky #staysafe # covid-19 #robepointe #showtec #avolites #avolite #home #live #togheterstronger #humanity #world #lifestyle #worldwide