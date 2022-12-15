See how Porto Santo shines this Christmas

Tuesday, the Municipality of Porto Santo shared its Christmas lights on social networks, an island that became even more golden on this court by stretching kilometers of lighting totaling around 200,000 light bulbs.

In addition to the lights, there are still reasons to visit, for example, in Largo das Palmeiras, with a large-scale nativity scene and various decorations alluding to the area.

These decorations are largely due to the Regional Government – ​​one of the competitions launched by the Secretariat of Tourism for Christmas illuminations includes Porto Santo. Even so, the local authority also helps the ‘Festa’ and complements the scenery, with emphasis on the installation of two pine trees and many lights in the main streets of Vila Baleira.

See a full set of photos from around the island taken by Fábio Brito, the islands most popular photographer.

