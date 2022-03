M1lhão once again filled the pockets of a gambler who tried his luck in Madeira. In the space of a month, the prize of 1 million euros will be sent again by Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa to the Region – the last time it happened was on 25 February of this year.

The information was provided by TVI in its usual heading, this time presented by Marisa Cruz. The lucky winner was lucky enough to ‘receive’ the automatically generated code JBX 12204 , in what was the 012/2022 draw.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...