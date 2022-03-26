Heavy rain forecasts lead Civil Protection to issue recommendations to the population

The Regional Civil Protection Service issued a series of recommendations to the population, given the forecast of heavy rain for this Sunday, in Madeira. The yellow warning was, however, raised to orange between 6 am and 9 am on 27 March.

Recommendations:

– Close doors and windows and remove loose objects from balconies and window sills.

– Whenever possible, avoid traveling to areas affected by this type of weather situation.

– Do not drive through areas with degraded buildings, due to the risk of landslides.

– Adopt defensive driving, reducing speed and taking special care with the possible formation of water tables;

– Ensure the clearing of rainwater drainage systems and removal of inert materials and other objects that can be dragged or create obstacles to the free flow of water;

– The risks that, with these conditions, auto and footpaths represent, especially in mountainous areas, exposed slopes and coastal areas, so it advises special care in activities during the period in which the warning is in force

– Be attentive to the meteorological information and the indications of the Civil Protection and Security Forces.

From Diário Notícias

