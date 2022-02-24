Four proposals presented for the 2nd phase of the Novo Hospital works

Yesterday, the 23rd of February, the deadline for submitting proposals to the public tender opened by the Regional Government of Madeira for the second phase of the contract for the construction of the Central and University Hospital of Madeira ended.

Four proposals were presented, whose values ​​vary between 74,698,447.25 euros and 74,933,3333.33 euros”, revealed this Thursday the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructures.

The four proposals were submitted by the following competitors, which total 11 civil construction and public works companies, namely.

Mota – Engil, Engenharia e Construção, SA;

Tecnovia – Madeira, Sociedade de Empreitadas SA / AFAVIAS – Engenharia e Construções, SA / Socicorreia – Engenharia, SA / RIM – Engenharia e Construções, SA;

ETERMAR – Engenharia e Construção SA / Constructora San José, SA / HCI – Construções SA / Alves Ribeiro, SA;

Teixeira Duarte – Engenharia e Construções, SA

The authority also reports that three other companies (Ramalho Rosa Cobetar, Sociedade de Construções, SA, Domingos da Silva Teixeira, SA and Construções Gabriel AS Couto, SA) “although they were interested in the tender, they did not submit proposals, as they were unable to base price of the procedure which, remember, was 75 000 000.00 euros”.

“The jury of the procedure begins today the analysis of the proposals submitted to the competition, with the purpose of presenting, to the Regional Government, a proposal for ordering them, based on the previously defined award criterion”, adds the same note.

For Secretary Pedro Fino, “this is another step in view of the desired goal, to provide the Region with a Model Health infrastructure and unequivocally demonstrates the determination of the Regional Government to comply with all the established deadlines and already several times. announced, thus guaranteeing the necessary continuity of the work in progress”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...