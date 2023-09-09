Landslide at Lugar de Baixo

Collapse occurred on the slope where the tunnel between Tabua and Lugar de Baixo passes.

A large landslide occurred this early afternoon on the western slope of Tabua. The collapse, which slid into the sea, on the slope where the tunnel between Tabua and Lugar de Baixo is located, was captured by people who were on one of the terraces next to Lugar de Baixo beach, Ponta do Sol.

Everything indicates that there were no people in the area where the inert material fell. The Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol were not alerted to any occurrences related to this event.

From Diário Notícias

