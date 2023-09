At (around 5 pm) there was another landslide and rock collapse on the western slope of Tabua – where the expressway tunnel between Tabua and Lugar de Baixo is located.

In the impact zone, the existing pebble beach ‘disappeared’ and is now covered by a significant pile of earth and stones.

See here the sequence of images captured at this second event by Beatriz Abrunhosa.

From Diário Notícias

