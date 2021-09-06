Thanks to Frank Durré for sending this to warm others.

Anyone parking near the old town have to be careful. There are designated parking spaces in Rua de Santa Maria that are not clearly marked. Although a blue parking lot sign shows that there are parking spaces there, it says, of course in Portuguese, that these are only reserved for residents. In addition, the parking areas are marked in white and a large white “M” should also indicate that these parking areas are reserved for Moradores (residents). To the delight of annoyed and wandering tourists, however, there are 2 parking areas that are not marked with the off-putting “M”. Who can resist? But the surprise is great when a small white note hangs on the windshield when you return to the car. No yellow line, no blue parking area and – checked again – no white “M”. So what is the 60 (sixty) euro fine for?

We asked the police headquarters and the surprising answer received was that “M” has no meaning whatsoever in the parking area. It is also not known whether “M” stands for Moradores or anything else! The blue parking sign in Rua de Santa Maria applies to all parking spaces on this street and only to residents. So the official information from the police!

So two questions arise: 1. why are not all parking spaces marked with a white “M” or 2. – even simpler – why is there no no parking sign with a corresponding addition (except for Moradores)?

Whether intentionally or unintentionally – the two unmarked parking areas play a lot of money in the city’s cash register. If there is only one “wrongdoer” per day, that makes 21,900 euros over the year – and there are certainly several drivers who cannot resist the parking area without an “M”. How much money do the ilegal fruit traders in the market hall make?