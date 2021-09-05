The searches for the French tourist will only start this afternoon at 4pm, according to information provided by Antena 1 Madeira.

It is confirmed that the searches will be in Queimadas, in Santana, and will focus, according to the same source, in the area of ​​the “Levada da Serra da Ilha”.

The rescue will be done by a PSP team.

The same source said that the searches had not yet started (contrary to what was released yesterday, according to information from the PSP), “because the location was not known” where the Frenchman who will be on vacation alone had disappeared.

From Jornal Madeira