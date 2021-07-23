There are six imported cases (three from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region, one from the North region, one from Hungary and one from the Netherlands) and 17 cases of local transmission.

There are 249 active cases, of which 94 are imported cases and 155 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 5 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, none in intensive care, and 75 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, with the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

In total, there are 87 situations that are currently under consideration by the health authorities, these being related to travelers identified at the airport, contacts with positive cases or other situations reported to the SRS24 line or originating from the various testing posts in the RAM.

Regarding the active surveillance of contacts of positive cases, 554 people are being monitored by the health authorities of the various municipalities of Madeira and Porto Santo.

