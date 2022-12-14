Tourists ignore the dangers of the ocean

Tourists ignore the dangers of the oceanTobi Hughes·14th December 2022Madeira News To get the best photo, tourists risk their lives by the ocean. videos taken at Ponta do Sol, and photo was taken at Praia Formosa. Turistas desafiam o mar para conseguir tirar a melhor fotografia (vídeo) Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related