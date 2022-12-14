Tourists ignore the dangers of the ocean

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

To get the best photo, tourists risk their lives by the ocean. videos taken at Ponta do Sol, and photo was taken at Praia Formosa.

Turistas desafiam o mar para conseguir tirar a melhor fotografia (vídeo)

