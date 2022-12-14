Missing Tourist – Firefighters continue search

The search for the 52-year-old English tourist, missing since the afternoon of Sunday, December 11, was resumed today, but only by the Calheta Firefighters.

According to what the DIÁRIO found out, the search for the man began at 10 am, in the same place as yesterday – Fajã do Mar, in Arco da Calheta. There are four firefighters and a vehicle at the scene.

As far as it was possible to verify, the PSP canceled the searches today.

It seems they are just searching in the one area that Darren Kay continued running after leaving his wife/partner who had been running with him.

I don’t know the area he was running, but if there are steep drops, this will be one of the areas they will be looking, let’s just pray he will not be added to this list of missing tourists without trace and never found.

