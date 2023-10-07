Bernardo Pereira celebrates in Calheta winning the World Cup

Madeiran Bernardo Pereira won the Sea Canoeing World Cup this afternoon, the premier event of the international event Madeira Ocean Challenge, which is taking place for the first time on the island of Madeira.

The athlete from the Clube Naval da Calheta was the fastest in a race with a 29-kilometer route that started in the bay of Funchal and with the finish line installed on Calheta beach. The Madeiran international completed the route in 1.50 minutes.

It should be noted that this event also counted towards the Portuguese Sea Canoeing Cup, won by the Madeiran.

From Diário Notícias