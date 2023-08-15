🎶This week upcoming concerts🎶

Discover a world of musical enchantment at Madeira Concerts, where every note resonates with pure emotion and harmony. Join us for an extraordinary lineup of upcoming concerts that promise to transport you to a realm of soul-stirring melodies and captivating performances.

🌟 17th August – Thursday – Nina Simone – Jazz Tribute (7:30 PM) 🌟

Step into the mesmerizing world of Nina Simone as we pay homage to her timeless musical legacy. Experience the magic of her powerful anthems brought to life on stage in a tribute concert that will leave you awe-inspired and moved. Join us for an unforgettable night of celebration and music that will resonate in your heart long after the final note.

🎹 19th August – Saturday – Piano Man (7:30 PM) 🎹

Indulge in an evening dedicated to the icons of the piano – from the legendary Billy Joel to the timeless Elton John. Immerse yourself in cherished hits that have defined generations, along with delightful surprises that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Join us for a concert that promises to be a symphony of nostalgia and new discoveries, all in one unforgettable night.

🌅 16th August – Wednesday – Jazzy Walks Duo – Sunset (8 PM – 10 PM) 🌅

Savor the serenity of a breathtaking sunset accompanied by the smooth, soothing melodies of jazz. Let the Jazzy Walks Duo take you on a musical journey amidst the tranquil ambiance of Hotel Jardim do Atlântico. From 8 PM to 10 PM, experience the perfect blend of music and nature, complemented by a refreshing drink or a delectable meal.

🎵 Live Performance by:

* Joves Pianist Singe

* Miguel Marques: Double-Bass

📅 Date: 16th August 2023

🕗 Time: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

🏨 Venue: Hotel Jardim Atlântico

📍 Address: Caminho Lombo da Rocha 1, 9370-612 Prazeres

🗺️ Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/hnhYkDkdijZyhzC69

☎️ Contact: 291820220

