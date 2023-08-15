Sale of candles in Monte superior to last year

The morning started well for candle sellers who have a stand set up in Largo da Fonte.

Fábio Gomes has no doubt that people have faith in Nossa Senhora do Monte, judging by the number of candles sold. The trader brought just over 300 kilos of candles, mostly small tapers, which are sought after to pay for promises.

Doing the math, business is going much better than last year and he expects to sell all the merchandise he brought to Largo da Fonte.

Rui Noronha has a similar opinion, who in another stall has his hands full selling wax legs, arms and heads, in addition to large candles. Yesterday he sold around 300 kilos of candles, and today he expects to reach half a ton.

Regarding the new configuration of Largo da Fonte, he says it is better, but he recognizes that there are many people who do not agree. About the affluence to the camp, he says that it is “within normal”.

The Rosary is currently taking place at Igreja do Monte, where, at 11 am, the Solemn Mass begins, presided over by the Bishop of Funchal, D. Nuno Brás, which will be followed by the procession.

Later, at 6 pm, another mass takes place, the last of this festivity. The parish priest Vítor Sousa warned, in the Missa do Romeiro, that this celebration will take place in the main Church and not in Largo das Babosas, as has been wrongly pointed out by some faithful.

From Diário Notícias

