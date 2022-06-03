HOLIDAY CHECK DISTINGUISHES HOTEL QUINTA DO FURÃO

Holiday Check, a global online hotel reviews platform and leader in the German market, distinguished Hotel Quinta do Furão, in Santana, “with the HolidayCheck Award 2022, being considered number one in the Region”, the hotel said in a statement. sent to newsrooms.

“This award fills the entire Quinta do Furão team with pride and motivates us to do more and better for our customers. This award is the result of the effort and dedication of an entire team to offer the best to those who visit us, providing unforgettable experiences and moments”, praises the hotel.

It should be noted that the election resulted from the evaluation of the opinion of guests who made testimonies on the platform.

From Jornal Madeira

I passed by there today after lunch in Santana, so the photos below are from today. Did you know they also bake their own bread which you are able to buy.

Like this: Like Loading...