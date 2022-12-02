Thanks to Peter Fiddeman for this photo and a video link. Thanks for your kind comment.

We had a great week in Funchal earlier this month before taking the MSC Magnifica from Funchal to Genoa at the end of its season based in Funchal.

I attach a photo and video taken at the Mercado de Lavradores on the Friday before we left.

We always enjoy reading your posts on our visits.

We are looking forward to our next visit for the carnival in 2023.

Keep up the good work.

With kind regards

https://www.flickr.com/photos/36949017@N08/52507276673/in/album-72157707167833914/

