The forecasts from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere.

Some places on the south coast could see 27° today with no rain in the forecast for the net 7 days at least.

Skies generally slightly cloudy.

Wind in general weak (less than 20 km/h) from the eastern quadrant.

Maximum temperature of 27º and minimum of 19º.

SEA STATE:

North Coast: Northwest waves with 1.5 to 2 meters.

South Coast: 1 meter southwest waves.

Sea water temperature: 23/24ºC

