Strong wind diverts three more flights from Madeira Airport

The strong wind on the island of Madeira diverted three more flights from Madeira Airport this evening.

The Wizzair flight, from Budapest, was scheduled to arrive in Madeira at 5 pm, but ended up diverting, a situation similar to that of flight X3 2810, operated by TUI, which came from Stuttgart, Germany.

EasyJet flight EJU4485 from Lyon also was unable to land.

The NT 942, by Binter, was waiting several minutes for an opening to try its luck. Managed to land at 5:25 pm, now waiting to make a trip to Porto Santo.

In total 6 flights have diverted today.

