Several regional officials were invited today to visit the NEXT hotel, the sixth hotel to be part of the hotel chain with the Savoy Signature brand and which results from the remodeling of the former Madeira Regency Club.

With 166 accommodation units between rooms, suites and tourist apartments, NEXT is dedicated to travelers who represent the needs of the millennial generation and guests with a more youthful attitude, but looking for the usual quality that characterizes the Savoy Signature group.

With differentiated and essential services in a place that touches the ocean, the hotel offers direct access to the sea, an indoor pool, a captivating rooftop with an infinity pool, a lounge area, and even a spa area with sauna, Turkish bath, fountain of ice, treatment areas and 24-hour gym, and promises to meet the demands and needs of the new generation of travellers.

The restaurant and bar spaces offer a welcoming atmosphere and a team of NEXT ambassadors, formed by friendly and accessible young people whose main function will be to accompany the guests’ experience in a friendly and relaxed way, but always with the Savoy Signature stamp.

The simplified decoration demonstrates a great commitment to design: there are no closets and the rooms work in an open space concept . Both public and private areas follow the contemporary NEXT design and guests will be able to benefit from various technological solutions. The hotel’s app, which guests have access to from the moment of booking, was developed to welcome visitors in the best way, allowing the automation of numerous tasks.

The new refurbished hotel cost 30 million, 22 million for the sake of the Regency Club, and 18 million for the works carried out, and will open on July 1st.