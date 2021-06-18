Thanks to Jeroen Van Engelshoven for these amazing photos and the message.

Hello Tobi,

I have made 2 pictures that could possibly be interesting for you for the “friday picture” .

1) Rainbow over Prazeres

Directly after Portugal had beaten Hungary in the European championships , a rainbow appeared over Prazeres, with Jardim do Mar near the ‘pot of gold’ (=end of the rainbow).

2) Sunset in the fog

One evening we walked home over Lomba da Rocha to find us surrounded by the fog of clouds and sunset.