“This is hell.” The report comes from the parish of Ponta do Pargo where the flames rage mercilessly and have already consumed a vacant house. At this point the situation worsened despite the reinforcement of more resources that were mobilized: “In the center of the parish it got out of control”, describes a local resident.

Livestock farmers are removing animals from Palheiros trying to shelter them in a safe area. The strong wind also does not help fight the fire that broke out yesterday in the parish of Prazeres.

From Diário Notícias

