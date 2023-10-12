Several people trapped in levada in Porto Moniz due to the fire

A group of tourists are stranded on Levada da Ribeira da Janela, in Porto Moniz, due to the fire in the municipality.

According to the commander of the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz, Artur Fernandes, the foreigners are not injured, but they need guidance to get out.

Since the firefighters of São Vicente have no hands to spare in the fire, the mountain rescue team of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters was activated and will rescue them with the support of members of the Firefighters Sapadores of Santa Cruz.

Artur Fernandes appeals to the population not to travel between the municipalities of Calheta and Porto Moniz in order to let operators fight this “very demanding” fire.

