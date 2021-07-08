The regional secretary for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change was today at the Boca dos Namorados viewpoint, in the parish of Jardim da Serra, municipality of Câmara de Lobos, where she announced the recovery of that space.

According to Susana Prada, the Regional Government, in order to provide better conditions for the population, is investing 520,000 euros in the restoration of various leisure areas.

“In all, 11 recreational areas in forestry areas have already been recovered and another 4 will be recovered in the municipalities of Funchal and Santa Cruz, by September”, said the official.

Accompanied by the mayor of Câmara de Lobos, Pedro Coelho, and by the President of the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, Manuel Filipe, the responsible for the Environment said that the restoration of the Miradouro da Boca dos Namorados is budgeted at 33 thousand euros and will contemplate the improvement of bbq areas, shelters, tables and benches in stone and protection around the view point..

The Regional Government has been investing in the recovery of these spaces that are culturally very important for the Madeiran population, providing them with better conditions.

From Diário Notícias

Great to see these areas being looked after and a much needed upgrade, this particular area is a favourite spot for lunch on my Tours I have done in the past.