Protesters took to the streets in Funchal to demand better wages and pensions

The protesters who joined the protest called by the Union of Trade Unions of Madeira (USAM) for this Saturday, October 15th, took to the street, clamoring for better wages and decent pensions.

The movement is part of the Jornada de Luta Nacional convened by the CGTP-IN, under the motto “General increase in wages and pensions – it is a national emergency”.

The ‘march’ left, around 10:15 am, from Casa Sindical da Madeira, on Rua do Bom Jesus, following Rua de João de Deus, Campo da Barca, Rua do Anadia, Ponte do Mercado, Rua Fernão de Ornelas, Largo do Phelps, Ponte do Bettencourt, Rua do Bettencourt, Largo do Chafariz, Rua do Aljube, down Rua António José de Almeida to Rua da Alfândega.

The final destination is the Legislative Assembly of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, where a motion will be read and voted on, which will then be delivered to the sovereign bodies of RAM.

