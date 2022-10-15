Now that Squash seems to be back on track and in full swing (no pun intended), we thought what better way to launch our Squash League than by kicking it off on the most important date of the season:

World Squash Day – Saturday 15th October

SSA’s Madeira Island Squash League is open to all playing abilities, juniors and seniors, men and women. This first league will start on October 15th and all matches will need to be played by Sunday 4th December.

If you are interested in participating, please send us a message to register your details by Saturday 8th October.

There is a €5 admin fee for non SSA members per league.

If you need any further details or would like more information, please reach out to us 💪🏼

