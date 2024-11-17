Waterspout attracts attention in Ponta de Sol

For several minutes this morning, at 11:50 am, a waterspout formed in the sea in the Ponta do Sol area attracted a lot of attention and shares on social media.

Meteorologist Victor Prior explained the situation to DIÁRIO: “This is a very localized phenomenon and in our records this is not detected”, adding that the meteorological situation in the Madeira archipelago “is characterized by great instability and the formation of cumulonimbus clouds. These waterspouts, in general, are associated with cumulonimbus clouds, which form very localized”.

He explains that this type of phenomenon is not common here in the Region, but that similar situations have been seen in the past. “They can occur in depression zones,” he points out.

Thanks to Alan Featherstone for this video and images.

