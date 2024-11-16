Launching of CryptoMondays Madeira as bitcoin hits an alltime high

It’s a great time to be alive for all crypto enthusiasts with bitcoin price at an all time high and the best performing asset over the past ten years.

CryptoMondays is launching in Madeira this Monday evening at the Galeria Tratuário on Rua da Carreira 119 in Funchal. CryptoMondays is the largest in-person crypto meetup in the world, now in more than 60 cities with more than 70,000 community members worldwide.

CryptoMondays is committed to decentralisation and meetups are for knowledge sharing, networking and learning. Everyone is welcome to participate and contribute without discrimination, ensuring an inclusive environment for all Bitcoin / Crypto / Web3 enthusiasts.

Madeira is already a world leader in terms of its blockchain and bitcoin community and awesome work has been done by organisations like Startup Madeira, FREE Madeira and Madeira Blockchain Conference.

The CryptoMondays launch with kind support Mauricio Marques of the Madeira Blockchain Conference which is on Monday 18 and Tue 19 November.

