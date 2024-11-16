Meet the MSC Explora I, the luxury ship making its inaugural stop in Funchal

Tobi Hughes
See the images captured by photojournalist Miguel Espada, from ASPRESS.

It arrived at the port of Funchal at around 9 am this Saturday and is one of the ships that is making its mark in the luxury cruise segment. The ‘Explora I’ leaves at around 6 pm, but first we went to see its interior.

Designed to give the feeling of a private luxury yacht, the ship has 461 suites all with sea views, 5 swimming pools and 6 restaurants.

This is a ship committed to sustainability, with plans for waste management and energy savings. The use of disposable plastic is not permitted and it has hybrid energy.

This is a boat very similar to the ‘Explora II’, which has already visited the port of Funchal.

