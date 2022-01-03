1043 new cases and 1 death

Madeira registered today, January 3, one more death by covid-19 and 1,043 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2, indicated the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS).

As previously reported, the death corresponds to a 75-year-old woman, not vaccinated, but with other diseases, who was hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça.

Regarding the new positives, 45 were imported and 998 are from local transmission.

Thus, the archipelago accounts for 136 deaths associated with the disease and 23,665 confirmed cases of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 17,221 already recovered, 285 of which are flagged today.

There are 6,308 active cases, with 62 patients admitted to Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, three of them in intensive care.

Like this: Like Loading...