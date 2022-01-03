Lobo Marinho makes a 5 week maintenance break

From the next 6th of January (Thursday), the ship Lobo Marinho will begin its usual annual maintenance, in the port of Caniçal, with an estimated duration of five weeks, informs Porto Santo Line.

The last trips will take place on January 5th (at 8 am towards Funchal – Porto Santo and at 6 pm towards Porto Santo – Funchal).

“During this maintenance period and, as in recent years, trips to Porto Santo will be safeguarded, by plane, via Binter, with 50 seats available per day”, says the carrier in a note sent to the press.

Like this: Like Loading...