There are more and more sheep killed by being run over in the mountains of Madeira

This Friday, February 10th, two sheep were found dead on the road in the Poiso area. As far as it was possible to ascertain, this is not an isolated situation, as according to a complaint received by the DIÁRIO there are more similar cases.

“I have noticed an increase” confirmed to DIÁRIO João Abel Freitas, president of the Association of Livestock Breeders of the Serras do Poiso, adding that in recent days more than a dozen dead sheep have appeared on the roads both in Poiso and in the area of ​​Monte .

More tours and more tourists have led to an increase in traffic which could be the cause of these accidents: “I think it’s the traffic. If even people are run over, let alone animals,” he said.

As far as it was possible to find out, there is no barrier between the road and the pasture area: “There is no protection for the roads, but there are two watchmen who accompany the herd, but it is difficult to control”, explained João Abel Freitas.

Witnesses who frequent the place report that it is common to find animals on the road. “Several times in the morning at 7:30 am we found some sheep on the side of the road before arriving at Poiso and also after passing”, he also reports that “some are sometimes lying down in the middle of the road, which becomes very dangerous for them and for who drives”.

“The white sheep still stand out, but the brown and black ones are sometimes difficult to see”, say the witnesses.

The president of the Serras do Poiso Livestock Breeders Association explained that the Forestry Police is aware of the situation, as is the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN), referring that it was asked that something be done to resolve the matter.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...