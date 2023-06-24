Orange warning for Madeira’s South Coast

IPMA have issued an orange alert for Monday 26th June for high temperatures along the south coast of Madeira.

The warning is in place from midday till 9 pm, but we can expect this to be extended throughout next week.

Hot weather with temperatures above 30° are expected from Monday to Thursday along the south coast and a little cooler round the rest of the island and Porto Santo, where there will be a yellow alert in place.

The hot dry air mass will also bring some sand dust in the air from the Sahara.

Night time temperatures could also be as high as 25° at the beginning of the week in the south.

Be sure to drink plenty of water and use sunscreen as the UV will be extremely high.

If you plan to walk in the mountains, here the temperatures can be as high as 27-28° so take care when walking.

