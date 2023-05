The Spanish scientific vessel SPS Hesperides is already in Funchal, which is on a technical stopover until the 16th of May.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that this Spanish Navy ship has been to the Madeiran capital, where it has sailed on other missions.

See above some images of the Hesperides arriving at Funchal’s pier.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...