Several means by land and sea mobilised between Ribeira do Natal beach and Baía d’Abra

The coastline of Caniçal, between Ribeira do Natal beach and Baía d’Abra, is this Friday the setting for a nationwide exercise to combat pollution in the marine environment. The ‘ATLANTIC POLEX.PT’ is an annual exercise to respond to pollution incidents in the marine environment, which aims to test the national contingency plan against pollution incidents in the different types of scenarios likely to occur an incident: at sea (offshore), in the port, in marinas and on the beach.

As of mid-morning, various actions are taking place to combat sea pollution, resulting from the simulation of the sea pollution incident – an explosion on board a tanker -, a situation that triggered the commitment of various means, in different scenarios, on land and at sea.

Like this: Like Loading...