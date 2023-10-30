The bathing season in Porto Santo ends today

The 2023 bathing season in the Region (and in the Country) ends this Monday, October 30th, with the end of surveillance of bathers on the three beaches of Porto Santo under hotel concessions that they have secured in the last six months – since the 1st May, the opening date of the bathing season – surveillance and assistance to bathers.

The record-breaking beaches are the bathing waters of Cabeço da Ponta, Pedras Pretas and Ribeiro Salgado.

They were the only bathing beaches nationwide to guarantee the full bathing season – from the 1st of May to the 30th of October –, in accordance with the ordinance that identifies bathing waters and defines the respective bathing season.

On the island of Madeira, Porto Moniz beach (Natural Pool) once again became the bathing water with the longest duration of the bathing season (beach notice). This was in force between May 1st and October 15th.

From Diário Notícias

